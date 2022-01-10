Man sentenced to 55 years for brutally slaying woman when he was 15

"That was a horrible, horrific act, and I hope that her beautiful face haunts you for the rest of your life," she said.

Defense attorney John Maksimovich said Wilbourn lacked adult guidance as a child. He never knew his biological father because the father was in prison, he said.

"This is all very difficult to even think about," he said. "The last grade he completed was sixth grade, and he was in special education."

Wilbourn began using alcohol and drugs at 13, he said.

"He made a series of bad decisions, and here he sits," Maksimovich said.

Other courts have held that juveniles should not receive the equivalent of a life sentence, he said.

The defense attorney recommended a minimum sentence of 45 years and asked Jones to order it be served concurrently with Wilbourn's sentences for the rapes.

Jatkiewicz said Wilbourn's mother and stepfather knew something wasn't right when they brought him to the Hammond Police Department to talk about how he'd been stabbed. The interview occurred hours after Lucia Gonzalez's homicide.