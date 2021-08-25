Man sentenced to 55 years for fire that killed 1, injured 2

Young Poole never ended a conversation without saying, "I love you," the family wrote.

Her death in the fire was not how her story was supposed to end, they said.

Michael Young told Ronald Gee he took "everything" from him.

"My mother, she was everything to me," he said. "She was the reason I'm still breathing."

Robyn Gee told Ronald Gee she wished she had never met him.

He wanted to hurt her, but he ended up hurting so many other people, she said.

"You have left so many lives destroyed because of what you have done," she said. "You are nothing but a cold-hearted animal."

Ronald Gee declined to give a statement and maintained his innocence.

Defense attorney Kerry Connor asked Bokota to show Ronald Gee leniency because he has maintained a relationship with his two children.

Connor said the children initially were placed with Robyn Gee and Michael Young after their father's arrest, but they were later removed from the home because of abuse and neglect.

Neither of the children currently has any contact with Robyn Gee, Connor said.