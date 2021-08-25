Man sentenced to 55 years for fire that killed 1, injured 2

CROWN POINT — A Berwyn, Illinois, man was sentenced Tuesday to 55 years in prison for starting a fire that killed a Hammond woman in 2018 and injured the woman's son and the defendant's estranged wife.
Ronald A. Gee, 45, set the fire early April 14, 2018, while 62-year-old Brenda Young Poole, her son Michael Young and Gee's estranged wife, Robyn Gee, were asleep inside Young Poole's rental home at 19 Doty St.
The fire took Young Poole's life and caused permanent injuries to Robyn Gee's hands.
Robyn Gee and Michael Young, who were dating at the time, fled the home through a window after Young Poole said she would be right behind them. She never made it out.
The crimes were committed during a time of "profound vulnerability," when the victims were unlikely to escape or fight back, Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said.
A jury found Ronald Gee guilty following a six-day trial in May of felony murder, arson causing serious bodily injury, arson causing bodily injury and arson.
Young Poole's family wrote in a letter read by Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie that she was "the most beautiful soul."
She was patient, kind-hearted and loving, the family wrote.
Her strength was immeasurable, and she raised her children to love others.
Young Poole never ended a conversation without saying, "I love you," the family wrote.
Her death in the fire was not how her story was supposed to end, they said.
Michael Young told Ronald Gee he took "everything" from him.
"My mother, she was everything to me," he said. "She was the reason I'm still breathing."
Robyn Gee told Ronald Gee she wished she had never met him.
He wanted to hurt her, but he ended up hurting so many other people, she said.
"You have left so many lives destroyed because of what you have done," she said. "You are nothing but a cold-hearted animal."
Ronald Gee declined to give a statement and maintained his innocence.
Defense attorney Kerry Connor asked Bokota to show Ronald Gee leniency because he has maintained a relationship with his two children.
Connor said the children initially were placed with Robyn Gee and Michael Young after their father's arrest, but they were later removed from the home because of abuse and neglect.
Neither of the children currently has any contact with Robyn Gee, Connor said.
Ronald Gee had no criminal history and held a steady job, even after he was released from jail to await his trial on charges linked to the fire, Connor said.
He did not intend to kill Young Poole, she said.
"This act was done when someone had way too much to drink and allowed himself to get frustrated, ultimately causing a great deal of damage," Connor said.
Brandewie said Ronald Gee shared responsibility for events leading to the children being placed in foster care.
Ronald Gee admitted during his testimony at trial that he called the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services because he believed Robyn Gee wasn't keeping the family house clean. He shared photos of the dirty home and turned Robyn Gee's friends against her, Brandewie said.
Robyn Gee and Ronald Gee were going through a divorce before the fire but had continued to live in the same home and co-parent their children.
Ronald Gee — in a "cowardly" act — poured gasoline on Young Poole's Hammond home and started a fire while the three victims slept inside, Brandewie said.
Young Poole was burned alive, and Ronald Gee admitted on the stand that he knew she lived at the home before the fire, the deputy prosecutor said.
He asked for a sentence of 81.5 years.
Bokota said no matter what sentence she gave Ronald Gee, it would cause a hardship for the children.
She sentenced him to 45 years for causing Young Poole's death, which was to be served consecutive to two concurrent 10-year sentences for arson causing injury to Robyn Gee and Michael Young. The sentence totaled 55 years, and the judge gave Ronald Gee credit for more than three years already served.
Bokota also granted Ronald Gee's request to appoint a public defender for an appeal.