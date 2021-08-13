Man sentenced to 55 years for killing 1 outside nightclub, shooting at officer

The family continues to feel the pain of loss every day, she said.

Blackmon's girlfriend, Donita Randel, said she never thought she'd have to face life without him.

"You took a lot away from us," she told Craft.

In a letter read by Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce, Officer Garza wrote he's patrolled Gary's streets for 15 years but has never seen anything as careless and vicious as Craft's actions that night.

"When I witnessed the murder, I knew at that time what kind of evil I was facing," Garza wrote.

Garza could not attend Friday's hearing because he was celebrating a birthday with family — an event he would have missed if Craft's bullets had struck him down.

Garza said he hoped he and other members of the Gary Police Department helped Blackmon's family gain some small amount of closure by bringing Craft to justice.

"I will continue to put my uniform on each night and protect the streets of Gary from people like you, Mr. Craft," Garza wrote.

Koonce asked Boswell to sentence Craft to a total of 95 years, including consecutive sentences of 65 years for murder, 40 for attempted murder and 20 years on the firearm enhancement.