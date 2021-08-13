Man sentenced to 55 years for killing 1 outside nightclub, shooting at officer

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a Hammond man Friday to 55 years in prison for murdering a man outside a Gary nightclub last year and attempting to murder a police officer.
Fredrick Craft Jr., 32, was convicted in April following a weeklong jury trial before Judge Diane Boswell.
Kevin Blackmon, 28, of Gary, was killed in the shooting Sept. 27 outside the Loft nightclub in the 700 block of Broadway.
Gary police Officer Martin Garza saw Craft shooting Blackmon and ordered him to drop the gun, then shot Craft in the leg after Craft turned and began shooting at Garza. Craft was wearing a bullet-proof vest.
During a short bench trial before Craft's sentencing, Boswell found him guilty of a firearm enhancement linked to his murder and attempted murder convictions. The judge also refused to reconsider Craft's motions to overturn the jury's verdicts.
Craft maintained his innocence throughout his sentencing and declined to make a statement at the recommendation of his attorney, Mark Gruenhagen.
Blackmon's cousin Desiree Hayes asked Craft why he killed Blackmon, who was raising a son.
Blackmon's son now wakes up screaming at night and asking for his father, she said.
"Was it worth it? What did he do to you that night to take his life away from him?" she said.
The family continues to feel the pain of loss every day, she said.
Blackmon's girlfriend, Donita Randel, said she never thought she'd have to face life without him.
"You took a lot away from us," she told Craft.
In a letter read by Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce, Officer Garza wrote he's patrolled Gary's streets for 15 years but has never seen anything as careless and vicious as Craft's actions that night.
"When I witnessed the murder, I knew at that time what kind of evil I was facing," Garza wrote.
Garza could not attend Friday's hearing because he was celebrating a birthday with family — an event he would have missed if Craft's bullets had struck him down.
Garza said he hoped he and other members of the Gary Police Department helped Blackmon's family gain some small amount of closure by bringing Craft to justice.
"I will continue to put my uniform on each night and protect the streets of Gary from people like you, Mr. Craft," Garza wrote.
Koonce asked Boswell to sentence Craft to a total of 95 years, including consecutive sentences of 65 years for murder, 40 for attempted murder and 20 years on the firearm enhancement.
Craft was free on bond at the time of the shooting in another case in which he was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child and strangulation, Koonce said. He also had two misdemeanor convictions from 2008 for theft and carrying a handgun without a license expunged, she said.
Craft deserved a longer sentence because of the viciousness of the crime, she said.
"The defendant shot 85 times into a crowded parking lot," Koonce said. "The victim sustained 14 gunshot wounds."
Craft then turned and shot at Garza after Garza had announced he was a police officer, she said.
Koonce said Craft's sentences for killing Blackmon and attempting to kill Garza should be consecutive, because "both of these lives had separate meaning and matter."
A firearms examiner concluded more than 80 spent shell casings found at the scene had been fired from a Glock 19 handgun, which was found in Craft's car and had a double-drum magazine and a switch that made it function as an automatic weapon.
Gruenhagen said not a single witness described seeing Craft firing that particular gun, which had a "giant" magazine attached.
Gruenhagen said Craft's sentences on the murder and attempted murder counts should run concurrently, because they were all part of the same transaction.
"To give him a consecutive sentence is essentially to give him a life sentence," he said.
The defense attorney said Craft's family decided not to attend the sentencing to avoid any problems with Blackmon's family, but they supported him.
Gruenhagen recommended a minimum sentence, partly because of Craft's limited criminal history.
Boswell sentenced Craft to 50 years for murder and 25 years for attempted murder, to be served concurrently. She sentenced him to an additional five years on the firearm enhancement, which must run consecutive to his other sentences, for a total of 55 years.
"To see our young people involved in these situations — it's disheartening," she said. "It really is disheartening, but I guess it's today's reality."