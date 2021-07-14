Man sentenced to 55 years for killing 5-year-old boy

After Daniel's death, the Indiana Department of Child Services took custody of her other son, she said.

"I fought and I clawed to have him back," she said.

Daniel's aunt, Ashley Pond, testified she was not quick to trust Tunstall.

Daniel used to say he didn't want Tunstall to come over, because Tunstall put him in timeout, she said. In December 2018, Daniel suffered a burn, but a doctor said it was an accident, she said.

"My nephew was more like my own child," Pond said. "He just got a bike for his birthday that he never got to ride."

When Daniel went upstairs with Tunstall, he was fine, she said.

"A few hours later, my whole world broke apart," she said.

Tunstall's adoptive parents, several sisters, several nieces and nephews all testified he was a kind person.

His mother, Elaine Tunstall, told Daniel's family she understood their grief.

"But Michael didn't do this," she said.