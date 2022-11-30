Man sentenced to 6 years for lighting woman on fire

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a man to a maximum of six years in prison under his plea agreement Wednesday for dousing a woman with lighter fluid last year and setting her on fire.

Patrick A. Gamble, 24, of Gary pleaded guilty in September to domestic battery as a Level 5 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones said she was reluctantly accepting Gamble's plea agreement because the woman told the state that she never wanted to return to court.

"I'm not accepting this for you," Jones said. "I'm accepting this for her."

Gamble was with the woman Oct. 30, 2021, at a residence in the 2100 block of Carolina Street in Gary when they began arguing and he poured an alcoholic beverage on her, records state.

She told police he retrieved lighter fluid from the kitchen, poured it on her and immediately threw an ignited lighter at her. She dropped to the floor in an attempt to put the fire out.

After the flames were extinguished, Gamble told her, "I will burn you and your son alive in here," records state.

The woman suffered second- and third-degree burns and permanent disfigurement to the right side of her body, including her neck, thigh and stomach.

"She will never forget you," the judge told Gamble.

Defense attorney Joshua Malher said Gamble had four misdemeanor and three felony convictions on his record, but none of them were for violent crimes.

"The state reads the presentence investigation like it's a demon's resume, but what I see is a young man struggling," he said.

Gamble has been dealing with mental health issues since a young age, including some that might not be diagnosed, Malher said.

He asked for a split sentence, with all but the 231 days Gamble already has served suspended in favor of probation. Such a sentence would allow Gamble to get counseling, Malher said.

"He's not a monster. He's not a sadist," the defense attorney said. "This was absolutely a poor decision. There was a better way to deal with this."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa said Gamble received a break as part of his plea agreement, which capped his possible sentence at six years. She asked for a maximum sentence.

Massa took issue with Malher's statement that both Gamble and the woman were drinking alcohol the night of the attack.

"That's just blaming the victim," she said. "I think when somebody sets someone on fire with an accelerant, that makes the person a monster."

Gamble offered apologies to the court and the woman and said he's had time in jail to think about his actions.

He said he was grieving the death of two of his siblings and was feeling angry, confused and self-destructive at the time of the attack.

"I ask that you show mercy on me," he told the judge.

Jones said she was amazed how some defendants come to realize the errors of their ways only when they get to felony court.

Gamble was given the benefit of probation four times in the past, and he failed each time, she said.

"By the time you get here, this about punishment," she said.