Man sentenced to 6 years for pursuit, crash that killed girlfriend

CROWN POINT — A man told a judge Wednesday that a pursuit that led to the death of his children's mother changed him, but the judge said his criminal record told a different story.

Larael L. Littleton, 31, of Gary, was sentenced to a maximum of six years, under his plea agreement for leading Lake County sheriff's police on a chase July 10, 2021, that ended in a head-on crash with another driver. Littleton's car then spun out and hit a tree.

Littleton's passenger, Tiara McDonald, 28, of Calumet City, died at the hospital. The other driver and Littleton also were taken to hospitals.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas said he's sure that Littleton feels bad about killing McDonald, his girlfriend since they were teenagers.

"It's a tough lesson to learn, killing someone. Killing someone like this," Cappas said. "Killing someone you cared for."

However, Littleton's criminal history made Cappas doubt Littleton's promise to abide by the law in the future because he wanted to be there for his kids.

Littleton had 46 contacts with law enforcement from age 18 to 31, resulting in 10 felony and four misdemeanor convictions. He still has nine unresolved cases in other jurisdictions, which he must deal with after his sentencing in Lake County.

"How do you expect anyone to trust you when you say, 'I'm not going to do anything again. I'm a changed man'?" Cappas asked.

Littleton said he's spent more than a year in jail thinking about his poor decisions. Losing McDonald resulted in a tremendous change in how he thinks and sees himself, he said.

He said he wasn't making excuses for his past decisions, but he wanted a chance to make a change for the better.

Littleton's attorney, Joseph Roberts, recommended a sentence of three years in prison and three years suspended in favor of probation.

McDonald's death affected Littleton so deeply, the crash was a result of circumstances unlikely to reoccur, he said.

Cappas rejected that idea and said Littleton had several chances at probation and was on parole at the time of pursuit and crash.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno asked for a full six-year sentence.

Littleton led police on a chase from Crown Point to St. John, according to court records. He drove through yards and continued after he got a flat tire, Bruno said.

The deputy prosecutor said McDonald's mother agreed with the plea but still wanted Littleton in her grandchildren's lives.

Cappas said the pursuit wasn't just a one-off for Littleton, it was part of a pattern.

"You have to change your pattern," the judge said. "I don't know how you're going to do it, but I hope that you do."