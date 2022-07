Man sentenced to 6 years for shooting at police, illegally carrying gun

CROWN POINT — A judge accepted a man's plea agreement and sentenced him Thursday to six years in prison for illegally possessing a gun and shooting at police.

Laron D. Mallette, 40, agreed to the sentence after Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez rejected a previous plea deal that would have carried a four-year sentence.

Mallette pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

Vasquez rejected Mallette's previous plea agreement, in part, because it called for concurrent sentences on each count. Mallette's updated plea agreement called for consecutive terms of four years on the firearm charge and two years on the attempted battery charge.

Defense attorney Lonnie Randolph II and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter asked the judge to accept the new agreement.

Mallette didn't make a statement on his own behalf.

He admitted in his plea agreement to shooting in the direction of an East Chicago police officer Oct. 2, 2020, during a pursuit.

Mallette previously was convicted of attempted robbery in 2005 and knew he was legally prohibited from carrying a firearm, court records state.