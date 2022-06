Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for molesting friend's daughter

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a Calumet Township man Wednesday to six years in prison for molesting a 10-year-old girl in 2019 while living with her family in Gary.

Nicholas J. Turpin, 27, continued to act as a friend to the family for two years before his crime came to light "in what could only be described as pure manipulation," Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

Turpin's attorney, Christopher Eskew, said the girl has autism but is high-functioning, so Turpin likely didn't know of her diagnosis.

Vasquez rejected that argument.

Turpin spent enough time with that family that he knew or should have known of her age and mental state, the judge said.

Turpin will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

"The defendant should never have contact with a child moving forward," Vasquez said.

In a letter to the court, the girl wrote she used to think of Turpin as her uncle, but now she sees him as a monster.

He betrayed her and her family and made their lives miserable, she said.

"I don't hate myself," she wrote. "I'm proud of myself for finally speaking up."

She said she hoped that her decision to come forward would prevent Turpin from harming any other children.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal also read a letter from the girl's mother, who wrote Turpin was one of the few people she trusted to watch her children.

Her daughter was a sweet, happy 10-year-old until the abuse Turpin inflicted on her caused her to withdraw and fall into a depression, she said.

"He took her childhood from her," the mother wrote.

Villarreal said the girl is high-functioning on the autism spectrum, so she gets good grades in school. It's social situations where she faces challenges.

Turpin's abuse made social interactions even more difficult for her, Villarreal said.

The deputy prosecutor said some of those who wrote letters to the court on Turpin's behalf said one mistake should not define a person, but Turpin's mistake changed the girl's life.

She asked for a seven-year sentence, one year less than the maximum of eight years Turpin could have faced under his plea agreement.

Turpin told the judge he had fallen into a depression in 2019, was feeling lonely and took several drugs the day of the crime.

He said the sexual abuse "lasted for a moment before I came to my senses," and he immediately felt disgusted with himself.

"Not a day goes by that I don't regret what I did that day," he said.

Eskew said Turpin was a veteran, had no criminal history and was unlikely to commit such a crime again.

In many child molest cases, there are allegations of repeated sexual abuse, but Turpin molested the girl only once, the defense attorney said.

Turpin confessed when confronted by the girl's family and showed remorse from Day One, he said.

Eskew asked for a sentence of six years, all suspended on probation.

Vasquez said it would be "absolutely inappropriate" for him to impose a suspended sentence.

The state could have proved Turpin committed a level 1 felony, but he ultimately pleaded guilty to a level 4 felony. The reduction significantly reduced his possible sentence, Vasquez said.