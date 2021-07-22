Man sentenced to 60 years for 'execution-style' killing of his cousin

Smith's older sons witnessed the fight that led to the homicide and have been cut off from Smith's side of the family, she said.

Before Whitelow's arrest, he attended Smith's funeral, walked by his crying children and gave his grieving mother a hug, Adkins said.

"That's not a man who has any remorse for the devastation he has caused for so many," she said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce asked for a sentence of 75 years in prison.

Smith was described by family members as a flawed but loving man who worked and took care of his children, she said.

"No one wants to believe a family member could commit such a heinous act against another family member," Koonce said. "But it's true."

Whitelow stalked Smith in the hours leading up to the shooting and killed him "execution style" as he sat in his car, she said.

After Whitelow was convicted, he called his fiancee from jail and told her the reason he was found guilty was because she testified she didn't know how he got home that night, Koonce said.

"He tried to blame her for not covering up his lies," she said.