Man sentenced to 65 years for shooting man to death inside gas station

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison for shooting another man to death during a fight in 2020 inside a gas station in the city's Glen Park section.

Courtney M. Moss, 32, was convicted in May of murdering 29-year-old Rayvon Harris on Aug. 22, 2020, inside the now-shuttered Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Moss testified he acted in self-defense, but a Lake Criminal Court jury rejected his claim after watching surveillance videos of the confrontation between Harris and Moss and his three co-defendants.

Moss and his co-defendants were drinking at a bar across the street from the gas station when his co-defendant Myles Thomas, 28, of Gary, followed Harris into the gas station and confronted him, according to trial testimony.

Moss testified he had his 9mm handgun in his waistband as he watched Thomas and co-defendant Willie A. Jones Jr., 22, of Gary, each strike Harris.

Videos showed Harris had his hands up as if he were signaling he was prepared for a fist fight. As the men fought, Thomas dropped a gun, Jones was shot and Moss moved in to fire several shots at Harris.

Before walking away, Moss turned back and shot Harris one last time.

Harris, a father of one son, died at the crime scene.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez sentenced Moss to 58 years for murder and an addition seven years for a firearm enhancement, records showed.

Thomas pleaded guilty in June to to one count of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and could face a sentence of three to 10 years.

Jones, who lost a limb as a result of his gunshot wound, pleaded guilty in October to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony. He testified against Moss and could face a sentence of one to six years.

A fourth co-defendant, Roy C. Akins Jr., 19, is accused of running into the gas station as the fight ended and firing an assault-style rifle at Harris.

Akins has never been arrested in the case. The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. Tips can be submitted by phone at 877-926-8332 or online at USMS Tips.