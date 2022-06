Man sentenced to 73 years for fatally shooting friend in face during argument

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a Chicago man Thursday to 73 years in prison for fatally shooting his friend while they argued during a car ride in 2020, robbing an elderly woman of her vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase to Chicago.

Larry Boston, 21, was convicted by a Lake Criminal Court jury in May of murder, armed robbery and auto theft. He subsequently admitted to a firearm enhancement.

Judge Salvador Vasquez refused defense attorney John Cantrell's suggestion that Boston should be shown some leniency for admitting during his testimony at trial that he carjacked a woman and led police on a pursuit.

Boston, who had a juvenile adjudication for battery in summer 2019, shot 20-year-old Charles Golden in the face July 8, 2020, and committed a series of other crimes in his effort to get away, the judge said.

Golden's grandmother, Vanessa Gordon, said he was a charismatic, intelligent and respectful man who loved his child with all his heart.

Gordon raised Golden, who often talked about wanting to be a great man, she said.

"I guess I will never, never, never have peace, because I'll never forgive you," she told Boston. "You killed my baby for nothing."

Gordon said Golden called Boston his brother, fed Boston steaks and invited Boston to spend time with his family. They often argued, but Golden never would have hurt Boston, she said.

Golden's mother, Danielle Wicks, said she would not let her heart be hardened by her son's murder.

Golden left behind a young daughter, whom she referred to an an angel.

"Let me keep my head up and still love people," Wicks said, as if she were praying.

Boston declined to make a statement.

Cantrell said Boston was still young — just 19 years old — when the shooting occurred and still maintains he acted in self-defense.

He recommended a minimum sentence of 53 years.

Boston testified at trial he fired his gun when he saw Golden reach for a gun on the center console of a Nissan Altima driven by a third man in the area of 47th Avenue and Adams Street in Gary.

Golden, who was in the front passenger seat, was shot in the forehead. Boston and the driver each jumped from the moving car.

Police found two guns after the shooting: Boston's gun, which he threw from a carjacked vehicle during a police pursuit, and the driver's gun, which was discovered in the driver's underwear when he was patted down by a Gary officer.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said Boston lied to the jury when he testified he saw a gun on the Nissan's center console. Photos showed the console was mostly covered in blood spatter.

Boston showed no remorse during a presentence investigation, when he told a probation officer he felt bad because the judicial system didn't work in his favor, Anderson said.

The jury also listened to Boston's phone calls in the jail, which showed he began fashioning a self-defense claim after his arrest, Anderson said.

"This family took him in, and he shot his friend. Over what?" he asked.

One of Golden's family members said, "Nothing."

The deputy prosecutor said, "An argument over who got their hair cut first."

Anderson recommended a total sentence of 75 years.

Vasquez said he found Boston to be manipulative, violent and deceitful.

He sentenced Boston to consecutive sentences of 57 years for murder, 11 years for armed robbery and five years for the firearm enhancement. The judge also granted Boston's request to appoint an appellate public defender.

After Vasquez pronounced Boston's sentence, Boston turned and smirked at Golden's family.

