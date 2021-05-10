Man sentenced to 8 years for sexually abusing 8-year-old girl

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a 23-year-old man to eight years in prison Wednesday for molesting an 8-year-old girl last year in Gary.

Jeremy B. Hudson received the maximum sentence allowed under his plea agreement and must register for life as a sexually violent predator, Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

Hudson was living in Gary with Romitchus L. Bowers, 37, when he forced the girl to perform oral sex on him June 24.

Bowers, the girl's former legal guardian, was charged with choking the girl and threatening to kill her after learning the girl had disclosed to others that Hudson sexually abused her. Bowers' next court date is set for June 9.

The girl's current legal guardian told Vasquez the girl and her sister, who both lived with Bowers and Hudson, were traumatized.

The girl remains so disturbed she was unable to write a victim impact statement, the guardian said.

"This will traumatize her for the rest of her life," the woman said. "She still has nightmares, where she wakes up screaming and crying."

Bowers initially told police Hudson was her brother, but the guardian later discovered Hudson was not related to Bowers at all, she said.