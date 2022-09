Man sentenced to 81 years for luring man 'to slaughter'

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a 26-year-old man Friday to 81 years in prison for gunning down a Lynwood man in 2020 after working with others to lure him to Gary.

Jason D. "Lafa" Hinton, of Chicago Heights, wasn't "the worst of the worst," but testimony that he was seen laughing about the "brutal, senseless killing" revealed his depraved character, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas said.

The plan to kill Jacquice Baylock, 18, on July 1, 2020, wasn't spontaneous, the judge said.

Testimony showed Hinton and his co-defendants were tracking Jazmin J. Garcia's cellphone as she drove Baylock to Gary.

Garcia, who had children with co-defendant Devin S. "Devo" Barron, testified during Hinton's bench trial in August that Barron threatened to kill her and her children if she didn't comply with his orders to lure Baylock to Gary.

Barron wanted to kill Baylock because he previously had caught her at a hotel with Baylock, she said.

Cappas sentenced Hinton to 63 years for murder and 18 years for a firearm enhancement. The sentences must be served consecutively.

It's a shame homicides such as Baylock's happen, and others often don't understand the lifetime of pain and suffering family members experience, Cappas said.

Baylock's mother, LaToya Newman, said her son was her soul.

He was loving and giving, she said.

She told Hinton he and his friends took the most precious person in her life away from her.

"I've never hated anyone in my life, but I hate you and your dirty little homies," she said.

Baylock's father, Kenneth Baylock, said his son was a good kid who was attending college and being scouted to play professional football.

"He had a beautiful future ahead of him," he said.

Baylock's grandmother, Annie Martin, said he was her only grandson.

"He was everything to me," she said.

She told Hinton he took a precious life and left a hole in her family's heart.

"I know he didn't do anything to you or anyone," she said. "I hope you get life (in prison)."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said evidence showed at least 21 shots were fired, including 14 from a 9 mm and seven from a .45-caliber.

The spent casings recovered by police showed "the clear intent to kill Mr. Baylock," Bruno said. "And not only kill him but to slaughter him in the street."

Baylock was shot four times in the front of his body and four times in the back, Bruno said. A forensic pathologist concluded he likely turned to run during the shooting and fell as he died.

Hinton didn't know Baylock, Bruno said. He simply went along for the kill.

Hinton declined to give a statement.

His attorney, Patrick Young, said there was "some room for argument" that Hinton was less culpable than some of his co-defendants.

Hinton planned to appeal, he said.

Garcia pleaded guilty in April to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. If Cappas accepts her plea agreement, she could face a sentence of three to 16 years in prison.

Barron and Dwain E. "Glizo" Cunigan, 19, were both being held in Cook County on unrelated charges and must resolve their Illinois cases before extradition to Lake County.

Barron was among three people charged with murder in the shooting death of a 65-year-old retired Chicago fire lieutenant Dec. 3, 2020, outside a Chicago popcorn shop.

Laquan M. Tolliver, 20, of Chicago Heights, the fourth person charged in Baylock's homicide, has pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery. He's being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.