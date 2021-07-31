Man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for distributing child pornography

HAMMOND — A Valparaiso man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the distribution of child pornography.
Christopher F. Zinanni, 34, pleaded guilty to one felony count of distribution of child pornography in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana in Hammond and was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Phillip Simon.
He was sentenced to 151 months in prison to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay said.
"According to documents in this case, Zinanni drew the attention of law enforcement personnel when he distributed child pornography to an undercover agent on the Whisper social media platform," the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release. "An investigation revealed Zinnani distributed disturbing images of child pornography, including a graphic image of prepubescent females, to other individuals over the internet in an effort to trade them for additional images of child pornography."
The Department of Homeland Security investigated the case with the assistance of the Hammond Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Jill Koster and Molly Kelley led the prosecution in federal court.
