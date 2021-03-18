Man sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for knife attack

CROWN POINT — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday for a knife attack more than two years ago at an East Chicago apartment building.

Julian Cauley, of East Chicago, was ordered to serve 3 1/2 years in prison, followed by 2 1/2 years on probation, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Cauley already has served part of the prison sentence in the Lake County Jail while awaiting a resolution of his case.

Cauley pleaded guilty in January to battery by means of a deadly weapon and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.

He admitted in his plea agreement he slit his own throat and was found naked and covered in blood after stabbing a maintenance worker in the arm and chest Nov. 15, 2019, at a building in the 4800 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

Cauley attempted to stab another worker, but that worker was able to ward off Cauley with a stepladder, according to court records.