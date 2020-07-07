Man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for role in ambush of ATF agents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — An Illinois man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer and firing a gun during a robbery.

On Tuesday, Bernard Anthony Graham, 27, of University Park, Illinois, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody to 153 months in prison for his role in a 2018 ambush of U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents in Gary.

Upon serving his sentence, Graham will be placed on supervised release for two years, court records show.

Graham signed a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in September, in which he admitted to firing a gun on June 7, 2018, during a robbery of two undercover ATF agents investigating illicit gun purchases in Gary's Emerson neighborhood, according to a previous Times report.

Graham, along with Blake King, of Chicago, and Raymon Truitt II, of Gary, met with undercover agents under the guise of selling firearms to the men. However, the trio planned to rob the gun buyers, court records state.