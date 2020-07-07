You are the owner of this article.
Man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for role in ambush of ATF agents
Man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for role in ambush of ATF agents

Bernard Graham

Bernard Graham

 Provided

HAMMOND — An Illinois man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer and firing a gun during a robbery.

On Tuesday, Bernard Anthony Graham, 27, of University Park, Illinois, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody to 153 months in prison for his role in a 2018 ambush of U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives  (ATF) agents in Gary. 

Upon serving his sentence, Graham will be placed on supervised release for two years, court records show.

Graham signed a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in September, in which he admitted to firing a gun on June 7, 2018, during a robbery of two undercover ATF agents investigating illicit gun purchases in Gary's Emerson neighborhood, according to a previous Times report.

Graham, along with Blake King, of Chicago, and Raymon Truitt II, of Gary, met with undercover agents under the guise of selling firearms to the men. However, the trio planned to rob the gun buyers, court records state.

Graham was supposed to "provide security," while Truitt negotiated with the buyers and King presented them with a bag that was supposed to contain firearms, but was actually filled with pots and pans. 

During the sale, Truitt used a firearm to rob the buyers, who were ATF agents, of $1,550. 

Both Truitt and Graham opened fire on the agents; one undercover agent was wounded, court records state. Truitt died during the shootout. 

In December 2019, King was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the ambush. 

