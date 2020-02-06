Man sentenced to 2 years for breaking police officer's nose

Boone told the judge he wanted to apologize to Lazik, so she told him to turn around and face the officer. He turned and told Lazik, along with Police Chief Greg Mance and four members of his command staff, that he was sorry.

After listening to Boone, she said she didn't "get it."

"I cannot imagine a person getting into a fight with a police officer," she said.

Boone will have to serve 50% of his sentence before he's eligible for release.

After the hearing, Mance said society generally understands the risks police officers take to serve their communities.

"But that doesn't mean we shouldn't be outraged when an officer is injured or killed," he said.

Lazik said he was content with the sentence, though he was discouraged the Lake County prosecutor's office didn't consult with him before agreeing to dismiss some of the higher counts Boone was facing as part of the plea agreement.