Man sentenced to 2 years for breaking police officer's nose

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for breaking a Griffith police officer's nose during an attack because the officer asked him to quiet down.
Airan Tramale Lee Boone, of Gary, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, for fighting Griffith police Officer Dalibor "Danny" Lazik about 4 a.m. Dec. 6, 2018, in the 100 block of North Arbogast Street.
According to court records, Boone was helping his girlfriend deliver newspapers for The Times when he shouted “(expletive) cop, coming around here creeping,” at Lazik as the officer was on patrol, records state.
Lazik told Boone, whom he knew from prior contacts, to stop causing a disturbance during the early morning hours.
Boone continued shouting, so Lazik turned his squad car around and told Boone, who jumped into the passenger seat of a vehicle, that he was under arrest for disorderly conduct.
Lazik withdrew his stun gun after Boone refused to exit the vehicle. Boone allegedly responded, “Well, now I'm going to (expletive) you up,” records state.
Boone grabbed the officer's vest and pulled it over his head, records state. He punched the officer repeatedly and kneed him in the face, which broke his nose.
Lazik said Thursday he still has trouble breathing at night because of his injuries.
"I constantly think about that day and what I could have done differently," he said.
When police officers start second-guessing themselves, it puts them and their fellow officers as risk, he said.
He asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to give Boone, who had felony convictions for child molesting and theft, a maximum sentence of 2½ years.
Boone's defense attorney, Adrian Guzman, said Boone has had a difficult life and said it appeared Lazik became upset because Boone "wouldn't shut his mouth."
Boswell said, "So it's the officer's fault? He just shouldn't have done his job?"
Guzman said that wasn't the case, but there are cases where people are killed by police — sometimes justifiably and sometimes not. Boone was enrolled in school and has been working for about a month, he said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa said police officers have difficult jobs and experience job-related burnout and post-traumatic stress disorder at higher rates than other professionals.
She said prison was the only option for Boone, who wasn't accepted into the Lake County Community Corrections program and previously had his probation in another case revoked.
Boone told the judge he wanted to apologize to Lazik, so she told him to turn around and face the officer. He turned and told Lazik, along with Police Chief Greg Mance and four members of his command staff, that he was sorry.
After listening to Boone, she said she didn't "get it."
"I cannot imagine a person getting into a fight with a police officer," she said.
Boone will have to serve 50% of his sentence before he's eligible for release.
After the hearing, Mance said society generally understands the risks police officers take to serve their communities.
"But that doesn't mean we shouldn't be outraged when an officer is injured or killed," he said.
Lazik said he was content with the sentence, though he was discouraged the Lake County prosecutor's office didn't consult with him before agreeing to dismiss some of the higher counts Boone was facing as part of the plea agreement.
"It could have been handled better, but I'll take what I can get," he said.