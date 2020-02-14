Man sentenced to 4 years for killing innocent man in shootout with police

Foard's sister, Cassandra Foard-Anglemyer, said he was a nice, loving man who always was willing to help others out.

The Foard family grew up in the 1000 block of Morris Street in Hammond, but Cassandra Foard-Anglemyer moved to Elkhart in 1993, she said.

Like his father, Charles Foard was a mechanic, she said.

He had a garage in Elkhart, but Foard-Anglemyer said she lost everything after he died. She's now the only member of her family as a child who is still living, she said.

It's tragic that young men think they need to carry guns, she said.

"This isn't fair to anybody," she said. "This defendant — he's just a baby."

Foard-Anglemyer said her family members wanted a maximum sentence, but her brother would not want to see Davis taken away from his family.

"I hope we can do better as a society, to make sure this can't happen again," she said.

Davis apologized to Foard-Anglemyer and her family and said he hoped they could forgive him. He said he "was raised in the fire," but he wanted life to be different for his son.