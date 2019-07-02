{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was sentenced Tuesday to 33 years in prison for stabbing a woman, dragging her into an abandoned home and raping her last year, according to court records.

Willie Lee Dixon, 51, pleaded guilty in May to one count of felony rape.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepted Dixon's plea Tuesday and sentenced him, according to a plea agreement.

Dixon admitted he began following a then-26-year-old woman Jan. 17, 2018, as she walked north on Harrison Street from 45th Avenue in Gary.

Dixon pulled the woman into an abandoned home near 44th Avenue while holding a knife to her neck and threatened to stab her if she didn't quiet down, records allege.

Dixon is accused of stabbing the woman in the leg as he dragged her into the home, ordering her to undress and raping her.

Dixon will be required to register as a sex offender, records said.

