CROWN POINT — A Gary man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a Gary homeowner's slaying nine years ago.
Robert E. Johnson III, 29, pleaded guilty in August to attempted burglary in connection with the Aug. 16, 2010, shooting death of 61-year-old Franklin Simmons at Simmons' home in the 1300 block of Johnson Street.
Johnson fled when Simmons confronted the group, while co-defendants Dontaye Singletary, 27; Antoine Gates, 42; Jamell J. Brooks Jr., 28; and Rashaad McNair, 31, remained inside and shot at Simmons, according to a plea agreement.
Simmons, who was shot multiple times, was found dead in his basement the following morning by a friend.
The defendants targeted Simmons because they believed he was running a lucrative gambling house, records say.
You have free articles remaining.
Brooks and McNair previously entered into plea agreements in the case. McNair was sentenced in April to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery in connection with Simmons' slaying and murder in the shooting death of Kevin Champion, 41, in August 2010.
Gates, who also is charged in with murder in the shooting death of a state's witness in 2013, is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 18.
Singletary has a status hearing set for Nov. 8.
A sixth person, Diana M. Veal, 28, entered into a plea agreement in 2014 and is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 1.