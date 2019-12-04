CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison followed by five years on probation for beating his then-girlfriend's 20-month-old daughter to death.
Lavoyd D. Shepherd, 34, maintained his innocence during his sentencing hearing and said Alena Ferguson's death "is a burden that will affect me for years to come."
Shepherd thanked Ferguson's family for showing him trust and support throughout the case.
Johari Karamoko spoke on behalf of Andre Ferguson, the toddler's father.
"Alena was a very loving and caring child," Karamoko said. "Andre thought everything of her."
Andre Ferguson has not been the same since his daughter's homicide, he said.
"None of us have really been able to fully accept the fact that we'll never be able to see her again," Karamoko said.
Neither Andre Ferguson nor Alena's mother, Lena Harper, were emotionally prepared to speak at Wednesday's hearing, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams said.
Shepherd was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and two other battery counts after a trial in August. Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray sentenced him on the aggravated battery count, which carried a possible penalty of 30 to 40 years in prison.
Karamoko said Alena was a well-behaved child and he could not understand what possibly could have provoked Shepherd to attack her.
Alena was pronounced dead Feb. 21, 2017, after her mother took her to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville. She died from blunt force trauma to the back of her head and torso.
Either injury would have been sufficient to cause Alena's death, Williams said.
Williams asked the judge to consider Shepherd's contacts with law enforcement, despite no related arrests or convictions.
Police have been called for domestic disturbances involving Shepherd seven times, she said. At the time he was arrested in Alena's homicide, he was free on bond in a felony domestic battery case involving a different girlfriend than Alena's mother, records show.
"He is a chronic abuser," Williams said.
Shepherd showed little remorse, she said. During a phone conversation from jail, Alena's mother spoke to him about the cost of her child's funeral and he asked her to seek a cheaper funeral so she could help bail him out, Williams said.
Shepherd was like a father to Alena, she said.
Shepherd's mother, Mary Shepherd, testified that Shepherd loves his six children and has a good relationship with them. One of Shepherd's daughters competed with Alena for Shepherd's attention, she said.
Defense attorney Scott King said Shepherd's lack of convictions warranted a more lenient sentence.
Shepherd maintained his innocence from Day 1, which could explain why he didn't seem focused on Alena during his calls from the jail, King said.
Williams said Shepherd also attempted to persuade Alena's mother to claim responsibility for several photos on his phone, which showed some of Alena's injuries just before her death.
Shepherd took the photos as Alena was dying, then went to bed without calling anyone for help, Williams said. A short time later, Alena's mother awoke and took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No witnesses at trial testified they saw Shepherd beating Alena, who was in Shepherd's presence for six hours before she died, King said. Before that, she had been visiting with her father's family for the weekend.
A pathologist testified the toddler likely suffered the injuries within 48 hours before her death.
King said the photos showed injuries to Alena's lip and mouth, but those injuries likely weren't the cause of her death.
Murray said Shepherd's lack of criminal history was a mitigating factor, but the severity of Alena's injuries and Shepherd's position as a father figure to the toddler were among the factors that warranted a harsher sentence.
Shepherd said he plans to appeal.