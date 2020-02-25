You are the owner of this article.
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for shooting outside dollar store
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for shooting outside dollar store

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for shooting his child's mother's boyfriend in June outside a Gary dollar store.

Garland J. Sistrunk, 47, pleaded guilty in January to battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

Sistrunk's plea agreement called for a three-year sentence, with no option for alternative placement.

Sistrunk admitted he arranged a meeting with his child's mother June 16 at the Dollar General store at 2242 Grant St. in Gary, approached the vehicle she was sitting in with her boyfriend and shot the boyfriend.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, records state.

Sistrunk said he wanted to apologize to the victim and the victim's family and wished he had handled the situation differently.

When Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas asked if his actions were a result of his temper, Sistrunk said he has been shot twice in the past.

"I think it's paranoia about getting shot again," he said.

Garland J. Sistrunk

Garland J. Sistrunk

