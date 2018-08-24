Subscribe for 33¢ / day
D'Martell Woodson
D'Martell Woodson.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old man was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for shooting a security guard in the chest in October outside a Gary nightclub.

D'Martell Woodson will serve an additional one year of probation after he completes his prison sentence. Judge Clarence Murray handed down the sentence.

Woodson pleaded guilty July 25 to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, for the man's shooting Oct. 21 outside Temptations Nightclub, 6900 Melton Road, court records state.

Woodson admitted in the plea agreement he shot the bouncer after he was kicked out of the club for fighting. The bouncer required life-saving surgery as a result of the shooting, records state.

Woodson allegedly fled the club with a juvenile and two men — Althirty Hunter, 18, and Donald Payne, 20. All four suspects were arrested after a brief vehicle chase.

Hunter and Payne remain charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement for their alleged role in the incident.

The Lake County prosecutor's office dismissed three counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon as part of Woodson's plea agreement.

