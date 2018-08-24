CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old man was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for shooting a security guard in the chest in October outside a Gary nightclub.
D'Martell Woodson will serve an additional one year of probation after he completes his prison sentence. Judge Clarence Murray handed down the sentence.
Woodson pleaded guilty July 25 to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, for the man's shooting Oct. 21 outside Temptations Nightclub, 6900 Melton Road, court records state.
Woodson admitted in the plea agreement he shot the bouncer after he was kicked out of the club for fighting. The bouncer required life-saving surgery as a result of the shooting, records state.
Woodson allegedly fled the club with a juvenile and two men — Althirty Hunter, 18, and Donald Payne, 20. All four suspects were arrested after a brief vehicle chase.
Hunter and Payne remain charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement for their alleged role in the incident.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
The Lake County prosecutor's office dismissed three counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon as part of Woodson's plea agreement.
Adiel Flores-Villegas
Alexander John Jackson
Alfred Jones
Andre Nathaniel Jackson
Andrea Christine Campos
Arcelia Villegas Ponce
Blake Anton Ewing
Brandon Demarcus Malone
Brittany Anna Ramirez
Charles Dennis Coughlin
Charles Earl Ross
Christina Bennefield
Christopher Joseph Moss
Christopher Reimer Probst
Corey Emmanuel Barrett
Corey Ryan Williams
Cortez David Crawford
Craig James Chandler Jr.
Daron Lamar Murphy
Deandre Teridare Tillotson
Dennis Ray Johnson
DeShawn Raymond Anderson
Edward Alfonso Rivera
Edwin Lewis Hogan II
Emmit Louis Yarbrough Jr.
Eric Russell Colley
Eric Shane Alonzo
Eugene Echols
Francisco Ojeda Aguilar
Heinz Christian Kundel
Henry Lewis Jones Jr.
Idelsy Raquel Doria
Isaiah DeShawn Taylor
Izzie Lee McNeil
Jamie Raymond Dillon
Jason lee Kegley
Javyon Mykel George Boatman
Jeffrey Scott Hunter
Jeremi Jamal Williams
Jeremy Scott Crilley
Jesus Nevarez
Jimmie Lee Taylor
Jonathan Tyler Fasano
Joseph Christopher Stulgate
Julie Lynne Tellas
Justin Lee Cruz
Juwan Angel Edwards
Kevin Allen Marlin
Khristaan Miguel Hillard
Kristen Ann Pulkowski
Lakeisha Lene Gray
Lisa Michelle Collins
Matthew Ronald Zrnchik
Michele Smith
Michelle Nicole Bryner
Mitchell Ontario Armstrong Jr.
Morris Willis Tucker
Nathan Todd Herron
Octavious Lemont Timms
Peter Joseph Bolt
Peter Joseph Peco
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Reginald Eugene Jackson
Richard Sikanovski
Ronald Earl Menzie
Rose Ann Romero
Ruben Jarvez Moland III
Samantha Lynn Goodman
Steven Samuel Hawkins
Teal Laquan Cross
Ted Roussos
Tenia Chanel Space
Tracey Evelyn Butler
Travis Cornell Allen
Travis Leonard Williams
Vanessa Herrera
Virgil Lee King
Warnell Damon Sisson
William Abrams Jr.
Zachary Levell Artis
Zachary Rodger Vurva