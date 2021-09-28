Man seriously wounded in shooting; homicide victim's name released

GARY — A 27-year-old Chicago man was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday night, police said.

Gary police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus about 10:30 p.m. after the man was dropped off there with a gunshot wound, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Investigators learned the shooting may have occurred on Interstate 90, somewhere between Illinois and Indiana, he said.

Gary police were assisting Illinois State Police and Indiana State Police with an investigation, Hamady said.

In a separate case, 38-year-old Quiana Johnson, 38, of Gary, was identified as the woman killed in a shooting Saturday morning, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Johnson died from gunshot wounds after she was dropped off about 8 a.m. Saturday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

The car in which she arrived sustained apparent gunfire damage and caught fire while it was parked outside the hospital's emergency room, police said.

The driver of the vehicle left the hospital before talking with police, Hamady said.

Johnson's homicide was the first of two in Gary on Saturday.