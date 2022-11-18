 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man serves year for Portage bank fraud only to be held in jail on Illinois case

VALPARAISO — A 53-year-old Chicago man was ordered released Friday after serving 355 days at the Porter County jail on allegations of attempting to cheat a Portage bank out of $7,200.

But rather than walking free, Bohdan Gablej was ordered held on a pending case in nearby Illinois.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The details of that Illinois case were not readily available or revealed during the Friday morning hearing.

Gablej pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted fraud on a financial institution in return for prosecutors dismissing remaining counts, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said.

Court records show Gablej was accused of presenting a fake Texas ID and bank debit card last November at the Chase Bank in Portage in hopes of unlawfully withdrawing $7,200 from another man's business account.

He identified himself as the other man, leading to an identity deception charge, police said.

Gablej was also charged with possessing a counterfeit government issued identification.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

