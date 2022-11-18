Man serves year for Portage bank fraud only to be held in jail on Illinois case

VALPARAISO — A 53-year-old Chicago man was ordered released Friday after serving 355 days at the Porter County jail on allegations of attempting to cheat a Portage bank out of $7,200.

But rather than walking free, Bohdan Gablej was ordered held on a pending case in nearby Illinois.

The details of that Illinois case were not readily available or revealed during the Friday morning hearing.

Gablej pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted fraud on a financial institution in return for prosecutors dismissing remaining counts, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said.

Court records show Gablej was accused of presenting a fake Texas ID and bank debit card last November at the Chase Bank in Portage in hopes of unlawfully withdrawing $7,200 from another man's business account.

He identified himself as the other man, leading to an identity deception charge, police said.

Gablej was also charged with possessing a counterfeit government issued identification.