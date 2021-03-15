Man serving 300 years for 5 murders again denied post-conviction relief

Mathews was killed less than two weeks after giving the acquaintance the envelope, court records state.

Judge: Alleged confession not credible

Bokota found evidence presented at last year's hearings was not credible for several reasons, including inconsistencies between the statements given in 2011 and Mathews' alleged confession, and a lack of DNA evidence to support Mathews' alleged confession. Bokota also found testimony from Mathews' mother to be credible.

Mathews' mother testified last year the signature on the letter appeared to be her son's, but the alleged confession was not in his handwriting. She also said Mathews appeared to be touching his face and wringing his hands in the video, as if he had been coerced into making it.

Mathews' mother said her son's teeth were damaged in a prison fight and that he did not have a gap in his teeth at the time of the five homicides. That testimony was key, because a surviving witness to the homicides of Jeffers and the Wallace sisters told police Jeffers had argued with a man named Chris, who had a gap in his teeth, before the homicides occurred.

Indiana State Police analyzed DNA evidence in the case, because it was alleged that the killer had sex with Daily-Ayers or Bartee before the killings.