Man serving 300 years for 5 murders again denied post-conviction relief

CROWN POINT — A judge denied a petition for post-conviction relief Monday for a man serving a 300-year prison sentence for the murders of five people in Gary in 2000 he now says he didn't commit.
New evidence introduced during several hearings last year for Cleveland C. Bynum, 42, was not credible and likely could not be reproduced if a new trial were to be granted, Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota wrote.
Bynum confessed in February 2000 to three of the five homicides and gave a conflicting statement about the remaining two homicides, according to court records. He was convicted by a jury in 2001 of all five murders and sentenced to five consecutive 60-year sentences.
During a series of hearings from Feb. 2-4, 2020, before then-Magistrate Bokota, Bynum testified Gary police refused to allow him to make a phone call or contact an attorney during his interrogation in 2000 and said his statements about the homicides were coerced.
Those killed included Anthony "Amp" Jeffers, 24, of Gary, and sisters Angela Wallace, 24, and Suzanne Wallace, 34, both of Gary, who were all found shot to death Feb. 17, 2000, at a home on East 10th Avenue in Gary's Aetna section. Elizabeth Daily-Ayers, 37, of Hobart, and Sheila Bartee, 37, of Gary, were found dead later that same morning in a field near Idaho Street and East 11th Avenue.
Petitioner points to others as possible suspects
The case marked the third time Bynum has unsuccessfully sought post-conviction relief.
In 2002, he argued his trial attorney "was ineffective in failing to prevent Bynum's testimony in a motion to suppress Bynum's statements to police," Bokota wrote.
Lake Criminal Court officials denied the petition, finding the trial attorney's performance "did not fall below prevailing professional norms and did not prejudice Bynum." The decision was later upheld by higher courts.
Defendants must seek permission from the Indiana Court of Appeals or Indiana Supreme Court to file successive petitions for post-conviction relief.
In August 2011, Bynum sought permission to file a second petition for post-conviction relief based on sworn statements by four individuals who identified two other men — not Bynum — as the possible killers.
One of those men was Robert Carr, who was killed in a car crash. The second was a man who, at the time of Bynum's hearings last year, was serving a prison sentence in Minnesota for burglary.
One of the witnesses introduced in 2011 said he heard gunshots and saw the recently-imprisoned man and Carr in the area of the ball field where the bodies of Daily-Ayers and Bartee were found. A second witness said he saw only one person — the man recently imprisoned in Minnesota — in the area of the ball field.
A third witness claimed the two possible suspects arrived at her home wearing bloody clothing, and one of them told her the other had shot five people. A fourth witness said she served as a getaway driver for the two possible suspects during the homicides at the house on 10th Avenue.
The Indiana Court of Appeals found in 2011 the statements from the four individuals failed "to establish a reasonable possibility" that Bynum was entitled to post-conviction relief and declined to authorize a second petition.
In 2016, Bynum's attorney, Frances Watson, won permission from the Indiana Court of Appeals to file a successive petition based on an alleged confession and video statement by Gerald Mathews, aka Christopher Stokes, after Mathews was shot to death at age 37 in Gary in 2014.
Mathews was not among the two men accused in Bynum's previous post-conviction relief filings of being the possible killers. However, Mathews' alleged confession named Carr as the only other person "directly involved" in the killings.
An acquaintance of Mathews sent the alleged confession to Watson, of the Indiana University McKinney School of Law Wrongful Conviction Clinic. The acquaintance testified Mathews gave him an envelope containing the alleged confession letter and video of Mathews reading it, but asked him not to open it unless "something happened" to Mathews.
Mathews was killed less than two weeks after giving the acquaintance the envelope, court records state.
Judge: Alleged confession not credible
Bokota found evidence presented at last year's hearings was not credible for several reasons, including inconsistencies between the statements given in 2011 and Mathews' alleged confession, and a lack of DNA evidence to support Mathews' alleged confession. Bokota also found testimony from Mathews' mother to be credible.
Mathews' mother testified last year the signature on the letter appeared to be her son's, but the alleged confession was not in his handwriting. She also said Mathews appeared to be touching his face and wringing his hands in the video, as if he had been coerced into making it.
Mathews' mother said her son's teeth were damaged in a prison fight and that he did not have a gap in his teeth at the time of the five homicides. That testimony was key, because a surviving witness to the homicides of Jeffers and the Wallace sisters told police Jeffers had argued with a man named Chris, who had a gap in his teeth, before the homicides occurred.
Indiana State Police analyzed DNA evidence in the case, because it was alleged that the killer had sex with Daily-Ayers or Bartee before the killings.
The samples revealed DNA from three males, but there were no hits for Mathews or the man imprisoned in Minnesota. Bynum was excluded as a contributor to the women's rape kits, according to court records.
The only male whose identity was confirmed was the son of a Gary police officer, according to testimony last year.
Besides that DNA link, evidence and testimony at last year's hearings didn't reveal any other connection between the officer's son and the five homicides.