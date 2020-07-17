Man serving prison time for stabbing died in suspected suicide, officials say

Return to homepage ×
MICHIGAN CITY — A man serving a 30-year prison sentence for stabbing a couple in Hammond in 2017 died last month at Indiana State Prison, an official confirmed this week.
The man was found unresponsive in his cell about 4 a.m. June 9, Indiana Department of Correction spokesman David Bursten said. The death is a suspected suicide, he said.
LaPorte County Coroner Bob Cutler said Friday the man died from asphyxiation by hanging. The death was ruled a suicide.
The Times is not naming the man to protect his privacy.
The suicide was the first this year at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Bursten said.
There were three suspected suicides at the prison in 2019: the first on Feb. 27, another Nov. 29 and a third Nov. 30, he said.
