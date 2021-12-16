Man set fire in dollar store, kicked officers who removed him from smoky room, police say

CROWN POINT — A 31-year-old man was in custody Thursday on charges he started a fire at a Hammond dollar store and kicked two police officers as they removed him from a smoke-filled back storeroom.
Craig D. Jones, of Jefferson City, Missouri, is accused of entering the Family Dollar at 5550 Sohl Ave. about an hour before an employee called 911 about 6:30 p.m. Monday to report the fire.
About five minutes before the fire started, Jones was seen on surveillance video walking out of the storeroom, picking up three bottles of lighter fluid from a shelf in one the aisles and going back into the storeroom, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
An employee told police she noticed the smell of chemicals and something burning in the back room, so she immediately called 911 and evacuated customers and staff.
When police arrived, they learned a man had barricaded himself in the back room and they began trying to remove him, records state.
The man, later identified as Jones, repeatedly kicked two officers as they struggled with him, according to court documents.
The officers placed Jones in a police car, and a third officer drove Jones to the Hammond City Jail. During the ride, Jones kicked the car windows and told the officer, "I ain't done, (expletive)," records allege.
The officers who removed Jones from the business suffered pain from being kicked and became sick from smoke inhalation, records state.
Jones has not yet entered pleas to two felony counts of arson resulting in bodily injury, two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury, three counts of resisting law enforcement and one count each of arson and intimidation.
Jones refused to provide his name to Hammond police, documents state.
He was identified after corrections officers at the Lake County Jail fingerprinted him during the booking process and sent the prints to the FBI, records state.
Jones has an outstanding warrant in Missouri for a probation violation, according to Indiana and Missouri court records.