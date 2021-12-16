Man set fire in dollar store, kicked officers who removed him from smoky room, police say

CROWN POINT — A 31-year-old man was in custody Thursday on charges he started a fire at a Hammond dollar store and kicked two police officers as they removed him from a smoke-filled back storeroom.

Craig D. Jones, of Jefferson City, Missouri, is accused of entering the Family Dollar at 5550 Sohl Ave. about an hour before an employee called 911 about 6:30 p.m. Monday to report the fire.

About five minutes before the fire started, Jones was seen on surveillance video walking out of the storeroom, picking up three bottles of lighter fluid from a shelf in one the aisles and going back into the storeroom, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

An employee told police she noticed the smell of chemicals and something burning in the back room, so she immediately called 911 and evacuated customers and staff.

When police arrived, they learned a man had barricaded himself in the back room and they began trying to remove him, records state.

The man, later identified as Jones, repeatedly kicked two officers as they struggled with him, according to court documents.