Man set fire to Valpo church early Sunday morning, police say

VALPARAISO — A 42-year-old Valparaiso man faces a felony charge of arson to a religious facility after being caught by a surveillance camera early Sunday setting fire to an exterior keypad at the Calvary Church Life Change Center at 1304 E. Evans Ave., police said.

Chad Olsen also faces a felony count of criminal mischief to a religious facility, Valparaiso police said.

Police say they were called out at 8:04 a.m. to the church property and were shown the burned keypad and unlocked doors.

"I observed a large black marking above the burnt keypad, along with burnt pieces of the keypad on the ground," an officer reported.

Nothing was found missing or out of place inside the building and no one was found on site, police said.

Surveillance footage showed a man — later identified as Olsen from prior encounters with police — walking up to and repeatedly kicking the building doors at 5:34 a.m. Sunday, according to the incident report.

"At the doors the male took out a lighter from his pocket and began lighting the keypad on fire," police said. "Once the keypad was on fire, the male walked back towards Evans Ave and left the property."