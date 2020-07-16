Man set relative's porch on fire, pointed gun at her, court records allege

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he pointed a gun at a relative who argued with his sibling and later set her Hammond home on fire.

Robert E. Ranson-Ali, 34, is accused of sending his relative a photo of a rifle with a message warning her not to "play" with him after she argued with his sibling in late April.

Police and firefighters responded May 24 to the relative's home in the 900 block of Murray Street after a neighbor reported seeing a man pouring what appeared to be lighter fluid on the home's porch and stairs just before they erupted in flames, Lake Criminal Court records.

After emergency crews left, Ranson-Ali pulled up in a white Lincoln Navigator and pointed what appeared to be a gun at his relative, records allege.

Hammond police obtained surveillance video of the white vehicle at the home two times May 24, records state. They also recovered an empty bottle of lighter fluid from the front porch.

Ranson-Ali was arrested Monday on felony charges of arson, intimidation and pointing a firearm.