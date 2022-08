Man set to plead guilty to drug, homicide charges in 2017 murder

HAMMOND — A Gary man is set to plead guilty next week as kingpin of an illicit drug network that murdered a rival dealer five years ago.

Teddia “Teddy” Caldwell, 46, the estranged husband of Gary Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, is giving up his right to a jury trial to avoid a lifetime in prison.

Caldwell is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before U.S. District Court Magistrate-Judge Andrew P. Rodovich to formally change his plea to drug and homicide charges.

Caldwell and his defense attorney, Arlington Foley, of Crown Point, who negotiated the plea deal, signed a nine-page document outlining its terms.

Caldwell admits under the deal that he and eight other co-defendants sold cocaine from Caldwell’s Gary home and Gary business, a car wash, between June 2016 and late February 2018 when he was first arrested and charged with being a large-scale drug dealer.

Caldwell is also agreeing to plead guilty to the felony counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and the drug-related murder of 43-year-old Kevin Hood, of Gary, on July 28, 2017.

He states in his plea agreement he hatched a plan to rob Hood of a large amount of cocaine and money compiled by Hood’s rival drug network.

Caldwell also planned to split the proceeds of the robbery with co-defendants Taquan Clarke, Devontae Martin and at least one other unnamed co-conspirator, who went to Hood’s business, another Gary car wash, to rob Hood at gunpoint.

Caldwell states in his plea agreement he arrived as Hood’s robbery was in progress. He states he saw Hood trying to fight off Martin when Clarke ran up and fatally shot Hood.

Caldwell’s plea agreement states, “I understand that I am guilty of Kevin Hood’s murder because I played a role in planning the robbery of Mr. Hood and his car wash and this robbery led to Mr. Hood’s murder.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has agreed, in turn, to drop all remaining charges against Caldwell and recommend he receive a more lenient sentence than the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The length of his sentence will be decided later by U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon, but the homicide charge does carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

The U.S. Attorney also agreed to drop a felony count against Caldwell’s girlfriend, Paronica Bonds, over her role in attempting to smuggle a synthetic marijuana to Caldwell inside the Porter County Jail in Valparaiso, where Caldwell is currently held.

The guilty plea would come four and a half years after Caldwell was first charged, not only with Hood’s death, but also the killing of suspected police informant, Akeem Oliver, 29, of Gary Oct. 8, 2016, in Gary.

The case has gone through multiple delays since charges were first filed in early 2018.

First, federal prosecutors spent more than a year deciding whether to seek the death penalty against Caldwell — eventually declining to do so.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down federal court trials for many months over the past two years. During that time, five of his co-defendants pleaded guilty to drug-related charges.

Caldwell agreed to change his plea to guilty less than two weeks after federal authorities arrested his girlfriend, Paronica Bonds, on the latest drug charge and put her in jeopardy of a prison sentence.

Caldwell’s co-defendants, Clarke and Martin, had been set to begin trial Aug. 22, but Judge Simon cancelled that event Friday in the wake of the monumental change in the case caused by Caldwell’s plea agreement.