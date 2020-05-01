Man set wife's home ablaze while kids were inside, court records say

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Thursday allege a 57-year-old man set fire to his estranged wife's Hammond home while her adult daughter and four grandchildren were inside.
Erwin Ausley, of Hammond, previously was accused of cutting cable wires to the home and placing a banana in a tailpipe on the woman's car because he was upset that she asked him to move out, Lake Criminal Court records state.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Ausley's behalf to felony counts of arson and stalking. His formal appearance was set for May 7.
According to court records, Ausley's daughter-in-law told police she smelled smoke April 28, gathered her children and ran out of the home in the 5500 block of Claude Avenue.
She saw Ausley, who was wearing a white T-shirt, walking out of the back yard through an open gate, records say.
The woman's mother told police she had been married to Ausley for two years, but recently asked him to move out because of marital problems.
Police had responded to the home several times recently, and family members said Ausley had threatened to burn down the home, records allege.
Investigators found a gasoline can on the home's front porch. After ruling out other possible causes, the fire was ruled an arson.
When police arrived at the home April 28, it was engulfed, records state.
All of the home's residents escaped the fire without injury, police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Ausley was arrested later April 28, after police found him drunk and laying on the ground in the 5500 block of Sohl Avenue, records showed.
Ausley was being held at the Lake County Jail on a bond of $65,000 surety or $6,500 cash.
