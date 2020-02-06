Man sexted, sent porn to friend's teenage relative, charges allege

CROWN POINT — An Oak Lawn man posted a $7,000 cash bond Tuesday on charges alleging he repeatedly solicited a friend's teenage relative for sex and sent her sexually explicit messages.

Kevin J. Felton, 37, was charged Tuesday with two counts of child solicitation and one count of vicarious sexual gratification, all level 5 felonies, and two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a level 6 felony.

Felton is accused of starting communication with a St. John girl in July 2018, when she was 14 years old, using a social media account.

He sent the girl sexually explicit messages, pornographic images and videos, and photos of his face, body and genitals until November, records allege.

In fall 2019, Felton sent the girl messages asking her to delete messages and acknowledged there would be "heavy consequences" if he engaged in sexual misconduct with her, records state.

St. John police began investigating the case after the girl's father noticed Felton was making inappropriate comments to his daughter, records say.

Felton is a friend of the girl's family, according to documents.