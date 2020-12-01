 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sexually abused 2 kids, then sought to 'fix this situation,' police say
alert top story urgent

Man sexually abused 2 kids, then sought to 'fix this situation,' police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Travis Morris

Travis Morris

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old Porter man forced two young children to fondle him and then attempted to discourage the involvement of a therapist by telling the children's mother he would "fix this situation" himself, police said.

"This will never happen again it never happened in the first place but I'm (sic) the future it won't ever happen again," Travis Morris said in a text message to the children's mother, according to charging documents.

Morris is charged with two felony counts of vicarious sexual gratification and is accused of carrying out the abuse between Jan. 1 and July 29, court documents show.

One of the children was 5 years old at the time of the alleged abuse and the other was 2 or 3, records show.

The older child told police in July that Morris made her "itch" him and then exhibited a sexual act, police said. She also identified the abuse using a drawing of the male anatomy.

The girl said it occurred three times and then said just once, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Morris reportedly told police in August his house is being remodeled and is lacking a door handle on the bathroom. He said the older child has looked through the door hole while he was in there and walked into his bedroom once when he was naked, police said.

Morris also told police he had poison ivy at one point on the top of his legs and he would reach into his pants to scratch it while sitting with the child, according to charging documents.

The children's mother said Morris did not agree with the older child talking to a therapist, police said.

The older child reportedly told police she saw her younger sibling fondling Morris, but it was mostly her who did it.

"He would love it," she said.

The older child said Morris told her to keep the activity a secret, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts