Man sexually abused 2 kids, then sought to 'fix this situation,' police say

VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old Porter man forced two young children to fondle him and then attempted to discourage the involvement of a therapist by telling the children's mother he would "fix this situation" himself, police said.

"This will never happen again it never happened in the first place but I'm (sic) the future it won't ever happen again," Travis Morris said in a text message to the children's mother, according to charging documents.

Morris is charged with two felony counts of vicarious sexual gratification and is accused of carrying out the abuse between Jan. 1 and July 29, court documents show.

One of the children was 5 years old at the time of the alleged abuse and the other was 2 or 3, records show.

The older child told police in July that Morris made her "itch" him and then exhibited a sexual act, police said. She also identified the abuse using a drawing of the male anatomy.

The girl said it occurred three times and then said just once, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morris reportedly told police in August his house is being remodeled and is lacking a door handle on the bathroom. He said the older child has looked through the door hole while he was in there and walked into his bedroom once when he was naked, police said.