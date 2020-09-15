Man sexually abused girl after she arrived home from school, records allege

CROWN POINT — A magistrate entered not guilty pleas Monday on behalf of a 52-year-old man charged with molesting a girl starting when she was 8 years old.
Anthony Vicari told Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan during his initial appearance that he's currently homeless.
The girl told police she first disclosed the alleged sexual abuse to a relative last month, because Vicari had threatened to kill her and she was afraid of him, court records state.
She alleged Vicari molested her six to seven times between April 2017 and June 2018 at a home they shared in Gary.
The girl told police the alleged sexual abuse occurred after school, while she was changing her clothes, records state.
She accused Vicari of entering the room, pushing her down and fondling her despite her pleas to stop.
Vicari agreed to speak with Gary police Sept. 9, but investigators ended the interview when Vicari requested an attorney, records state.
