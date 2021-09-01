Man sexually assaulted teen while free on bond in child molest case, police say

CROWN POINT — A South Haven man sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in Schererville in May while he was free on bond in connection with previous allegations he molested a 5-year-old in Porter County, records show.

Jordan J. Henderson-Sullivan, 27, was arrested Wednesday in Porter County, Schererville police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

Charges filed Friday in Lake Criminal Court allege Henderson-Sullivan used the Whisper cellphone app and Snapchat to arrange to meet the 17-year-old May 14 in Schererville to sell her $35 in marijuana.

The girl told Schererville police a man she met online picked her up, drove to a shopping area off U.S. 41, parked behind a business and sexually assaulted her, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Afterward, the man drove her to a nearby business and dropped her off, records state.

The man identified himself to the girl as James Wright Brighton, court records state. Police identified Henderson-Sullivan as a suspect by reviewing surveillance video from the area and using a license plate reader system.

The girl subsequently identified him in a photo lineup, records state.