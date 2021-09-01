Man sexually assaulted teen while free on bond in child molest case, police say

CROWN POINT — A South Haven man sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in Schererville in May while he was free on bond in connection with previous allegations he molested a 5-year-old in Porter County, records show.
Jordan J. Henderson-Sullivan, 27, was arrested Wednesday in Porter County, Schererville police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.
Charges filed Friday in Lake Criminal Court allege Henderson-Sullivan used the Whisper cellphone app and Snapchat to arrange to meet the 17-year-old May 14 in Schererville to sell her $35 in marijuana.
The girl told Schererville police a man she met online picked her up, drove to a shopping area off U.S. 41, parked behind a business and sexually assaulted her, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Afterward, the man drove her to a nearby business and dropped her off, records state.
The man identified himself to the girl as James Wright Brighton, court records state. Police identified Henderson-Sullivan as a suspect by reviewing surveillance video from the area and using a license plate reader system.
The girl subsequently identified him in a photo lineup, records state.
In an interview with police, Henderson-Sullivan admitted he met a girl in Schererville on May 14, but denied he sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.
Henderson-Sullivan has not yet entered pleas in Lake County to two felony counts of rape and one count of sexual battery.
At the time of the alleged sexual assault in May, Henderson-Sullivan was required to wear a GPS monitoring device as a condition of his bond in a child molesting case pending in Porter Superior Court.
In that case, Henderson Sullivan is accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl. He has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of child molesting and vicarious sexual gratification with a child under the age of 14.
Porter County prosecutors filed a motion this week seeking to revoke Henderson-Sullivan's bond in their case because of an alleged violation of his pretrial release.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mary DeBoer ordered a warrant be issued for Henderson Sullivan's arrest and that he be held without bond, records show.