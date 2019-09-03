LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old man faces felony counts of sexual and domestic battery for allegedly attacking a woman in their home Saturday morning in the presence of children, police said.
The woman alleges Jeffrey Hernandez, of the 70 block of U.S. 6, was drinking alcohol about 7 a.m. and began calling her names, police said.
The woman said as she was getting a bottle for her daughter, Hernandez pushed her into a bedroom, forced her on a bed and removed her clothing, police said. He then repeatedly sexually assaulted her, she said.
"(The female victim) advised she constantly told Jeffrey to stop and that she did not want him to touch her," according to the police report.
When Hernandez left the room, the woman said she fled and called a family member while Hernandez continuously yelled at her, police said.
The victims children — ages 9, 3 and 1 — were home during the incident, police said. One child reported he could hear the adults yelling but could not see anything, police said.