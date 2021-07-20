Man shot 11 times after attempting to talk to defendant about money, police say

CROWN POINT — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a Merrillville man accused of shooting another man at least 11 times Thursday in the 6100 block of Broadway.

Damien M. Hagan, 23, has not yet entered pleas to four felonies, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Hagan was arrested Monday and posted a $50,000 surety bond Tuesday. His initial hearing had not yet been scheduled, online court records showed.

Charging documents allege a husband and wife pulled into the parking lot of a Merrillville auto parts store about 4 p.m. Thursday and noticed Hagan sitting in a gray Chrysler 300.

The husband approached Hagan's car to talk about a financial dispute between Hagan and the man's wife, at which time he noticed a pistol on Hagan's lap, courts state.

As the man backed away, Hagan shot him in the leg and fired multiple additional rounds toward the victim, documents allege.

The man tried to flee and took cover behind another vehicle, but Hagan followed him and fired several more shots before driving away, police said.