Man shot 17-year-old in face as boy sat in car, police say

CROWN POINT — A 53-year-old man was arrested Thursday on charges alleging he shot and wounded a 17-year-old boy riding in a car April 22 in East Chicago.

Eriberto J. Flores, of East Chicago, is accused of shooting the teen in the face, causing life-threatening wounds.

Flores was charged with attempted murder, a level 2 felony, and three counts of battery. He has not yet entered a plea in the case.

Witnesses told police a dark-colored car pulled up near a stop sign in the 4800 block of Magoun Avenue about 9:20 p.m. April 22.

A man, later identified as Flores, approached the car on foot and appeared to talk to several people in the car before gunshots rang out, Lake Criminal Court records state.

One witness told police he saw Flores fire one last shot into the car before turning and running down Magoun Avenue, records state.

Shotspotter technology in the area picked up the sound of seven rounds being fired, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.