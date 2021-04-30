Man shot 17-year-old in face as boy sat in car, police say

CROWN POINT — A 53-year-old man was arrested Thursday on charges alleging he shot and wounded a 17-year-old boy riding in a car April 22 in East Chicago.
Eriberto J. Flores, of East Chicago, is accused of shooting the teen in the face, causing life-threatening wounds.
Flores was charged with attempted murder, a level 2 felony, and three counts of battery. He has not yet entered a plea in the case.
Witnesses told police a dark-colored car pulled up near a stop sign in the 4800 block of Magoun Avenue about 9:20 p.m. April 22.
A man, later identified as Flores, approached the car on foot and appeared to talk to several people in the car before gunshots rang out, Lake Criminal Court records state.
One witness told police he saw Flores fire one last shot into the car before turning and running down Magoun Avenue, records state.
Shotspotter technology in the area picked up the sound of seven rounds being fired, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.
The car's driver took the 17-year-old to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond. The teen, who suffered two gunshot wounds to the right side of his face, was later transferred to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition, records state.
East Chicago Criminal Division Detective I. Washington was assigned to investigate the case.
Police collected five spent shell casings near the scene of the shooting. Washington found surveillance video from McKinley Elementary School, which is located across from the crime scene, Rivera said. The video shows Flores approach and then run from the car, according to court documents.
On Tuesday, Flores was taken into custody after a traffic stop in East Chicago by patrol officers. On Thursday, formal criminal charges were filed against Flores and he remains in the Lake County Jail, police said.