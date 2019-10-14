GARY — A man was shot by police early Monday after charging officers with a knife, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
The officers were called out at 5:40 a.m. to the 4300 block of East Dunes Highway in regards to an aggressive, unwanted individual, police said.
They discovered a man with a knife, and an officer shot him when he charged, Westerfield said.
The man was subdued and transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. His identity has not yet been released.
The officer was unharmed, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department will be investigating.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.