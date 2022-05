Man shot after confronting shoplifters; authorities seek suspects, police say

HOBART — Investigators have released surveillance images of two suspects after a man was shot while intervening in a Hobart theft, police said.

At 4:44 a.m. Monday officers were dispatched to a report of a man who was shot at Tobacco Town at 3901 West 37th Ave., according to the Hobart Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old Hobart man who was shot in his ankle. Police said the victim was a bystander who tried to intervene when two males stole from the store.

The man said he was shot after following the suspects out of the store and confronting them. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for an injury that was not life-threatening.

Authorities said the males are teens or possibly young adults. One of the suspects was wearing a black hooded long sleeve top and jeans. police said.

The other suspect was wearing a light gray hooded long sleeve top and black pants, police said. Surveillance images from the store show the males carrying matching cross-shoulder black bags.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Cpl. Brandon Kissee at 219-942-4588 or bkissee@cityofhobart.org.

