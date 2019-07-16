CROWN POINT — A Hammond man is facing charges alleging he shot his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend after the ex-boyfriend followed the woman to the defendant's home and attempted to confront her.
Isaac M. Rodriguez, 20, was charged Saturday with aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and pointing a firearm.
Defense attorney Jack Friedlander said Rodriguez acted in self-defense.
"I intend to prove him innocent," he said.
Not guilty pleas were entered on Rodriguez's behalf during an initial hearing Monday, records show.
Hammond police responded about 11:15 p.m. Thursday to the 7600 block of Van Buren Avenue and found a man with gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and leg sitting in the front passenger seat of a white Dodge, Lake Criminal Court records state.
A woman and child also were in the Dodge. The woman told police the wounded man was her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, court records say.
Police also found an empty black Nissan in the 7500 block of Van Buren with five bullet holes in the front passenger door and blood in the driver's seat, records state.
The woman told police she picked up her daughter after 10 p.m. from the home of her ex-boyfriend's mother. Her ex-boyfriend arrived as she was leaving, and they argued about why she was so late, court records allege.
The woman drove away and the man followed her in the Nissan, she said. When she arrived at the home of Rodriguez, her boyfriend, the man got out of the Nissan, banged on her windows and attempted to argue with her, court records allege.
She drove away and called Rodriguez as the man continued to follow her but she eventually lost sight of him.
She told police she was on the phone with Rodriguez the entire time and at one point heard only silence before Rodriguez said, "I shot him," court records say. She drove back toward Rodriguez's home, parked and saw her ex-boyfriend had been shot.
The ex-boyfriend entered her car and asked her to drive him to a hospital, court records say.
Rodriguez and his father, who witnessed the shooting, told police the man tried to run Rodriguez over with the Nissan before Rodriguez shot the man.
Police noted in court records that the bullet holes in the Nissan appeared to have been fired from an angle that was straight-on, "indicating the shooter was directly in front of the passenger door when the shooter fired, and not in the path of a moving vehicle."
Rodriguez was released Monday from the Lake County Jail on a $10,000 bond.