Man shot after neighbor tells him to ‘come out’ of his apartment, police say
Man shot after neighbor tells him to ‘come out’ of his apartment, police say

Shooting stock photo

File photo

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

GARY — A 27-year-old man was shot following an argument with a neighbor Thursday night, police said.

The two neighbors in the 500 block of Buchanan Street had an argument earlier in the day, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. Then, at about 9 p.m., the suspect yelled for the 27-year-old man to come out of his apartment. When the man opened the door, the suspect opened fire.

The injured man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, Westerfield said. No one was in custody following the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

