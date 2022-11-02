Man shot and killed in Ford Heights, officials say

FORD HEIGHTS, ILL. — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street in Ford Heights, according to the Cook County sheriff's office.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 7:24 p.m. and found Renaldo Riggins of Park Forest with a fatal gunshot wound. He was taken to Franciscan Health Dyer, where he was pronounced dead.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to the records from the Lake County coroner's office.

Officers also found a 54-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries considered not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Cook County sheriff’s police, 708-865-4896.