Man shot and killed in Ford Heights, officials say

Ford Heights, Illinois, homicide

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896.

FORD HEIGHTS, ILL. — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street in Ford Heights, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. 

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 7:24 p.m. and found Renaldo Riggins of Park Forest with a fatal gunshot wound. He was taken to Franciscan Health Dyer, where he was pronounced dead.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to the records from the Lake County coroner's office. 

Officers also found a 54-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries considered not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Cook County sheriff’s police, 708-865-4896.

