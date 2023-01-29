Man shot and killed in Gary, police say

GARY — A 19-year-old man died of a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in Gary, police said.
Gary police responded at 12:55 p.m. to an area west of Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street, where they found a man in a parking lot with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was declared dead on scene, police said, and an investigation by the Gary Metro Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Police are urging anyone with information to call 219-755-3855 or the crime tip line, 866-CRIME-GP (866-274-6347).
