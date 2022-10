Man shot and killed outside Planet Fitness in Lansing, police say

LANSING — A man was shot and killed Friday evening outside of a Planet Fitness in Lansing, according to a release from the Lansing Police Department.

Police were dispatched at approximately 6:45 p.m. after they received a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a male subject with gunshot wounds, according to Detective Lt. Scott Bailey of the Lansing Police Department. The man was 36 years old, according to data from the Cook County Medical Examiner Case Archive.

The subject succumbed to his injuries on scene, Bailey said.

The Lansing Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident. Lansing police and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators gathered evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.