Man shot at Ameristar Casino in serious condition, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in a Region casino parking garage.

At 1:36 a.m. Thursday police responded to shots fired at Ameristar Casino at 777 Aldis Avenue, said East Chicago Police Department Asst. Chief Jose Rivera.

Witnesses said that shots were fired in the second level of the casino parking garage. When officers arrived, they were informed that a gunshot victim had been taken to St. Catherine Hospital.

The victim was a 26-year-old Tinley Park, Illinois, man, police said. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in serious condition. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

East Chicago police said that no further details were available and the shooting remains under investigation.

