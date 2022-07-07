 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot at least 10 times in Region drive-by, police say

  Updated
  • 0
Gary crime stock

Crime scene tapes wraps around an area blocked by police. 

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

GARY — Two men were wounded in separate shootings Wednesday in different areas of the city, police said.

A 25-year-old Gary man told police he was standing in the 600 block of Vermont Street about 4:40 p.m. when he was wounded in a drive-by shooting, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man got a ride to a local hospital, records showed.

About three hours later, a 51-year-old man was shot at least 10 times in the 1400 block of West 13th Avenue, police said.

Before the man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, he told police he walked outside and someone in a white Chevrolet Cruze began shooting at him.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Detective Sgt. Dan Callahan at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

