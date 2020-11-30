Man shot at neighbor for refusing to talk about selling puppy, police say

CROWN POINT — A man posted a $7,000 cash bond last week after he was extradited from Illinois to Lake County to face charges alleging he shot at a neighbor because he was angry the neighbor wouldn't sell him a puppy.

Joshua S. Morales, 27, who has addresses in Gary and Evanston, Illinois, is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at the victim several times May 14, 2019, in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street.

The man told police Morales approached him as he arrived home and appeared to be drunk and high, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Morales demanded one of the man's puppies, but the man said they were not ready to be sold and refused to talk about them, records state.

Morales got into the man's face, the man used an arm to put space between them, and Morales swung at the man, court documents allege.

The man pushed Morales, who drew a handgun and fired two shots, records state.

The man told police Morales ran across the street, fired two more shots and later left in a vehicle with a woman and children.

Morales was charged in June 2019 with four felony counts, including attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation.