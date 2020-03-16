Man shot by police admits he charged officer with knife, agrees to enter intervention court

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man pleaded guilty Friday to allegations he attempted to set himself on fire last fall outside a Gary gas station, threatened customers and charged a police officer while holding a knife.

Charles Hinton IV, 37, was shot in the chest and abdomen by Gary police Officer Devante Bradley during the confrontation Oct. 14 at the GoLo gas station at 4321 E. Dunes Highway.

Hinton admitted Friday to one count of intimidation, a level 6 felony. However, he qualified for the Lake County Therapeutic Intervention Court Program.

The Lake County prosecutor's office agreed to dismiss the intimidation count if Hinton completes the program within 18 months. If he fails to complete the program, he could face up to two years in prison. He was ordered to report to the program Friday.

Gary police were called to the gas station about 5:30 a.m. for a report that a man had attempted to set himself on fire and was threatening customers, court records state.

Hinton said, "Shoot me, (expletive), shoot me," when Bradley approached as he argued with a clerk. He threw a burning cigar that hit the officer's vest and a lighter, which exploded when it hit the ground near Bradley's feet.

