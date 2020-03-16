Man shot by police admits he charged officer with knife, agrees to enter intervention court

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man pleaded guilty Friday to allegations he attempted to set himself on fire last fall outside a Gary gas station, threatened customers and charged a police officer while holding a knife.
Charles Hinton IV, 37, was shot in the chest and abdomen by Gary police Officer Devante Bradley during the confrontation Oct. 14 at the GoLo gas station at 4321 E. Dunes Highway.
Hinton admitted Friday to one count of intimidation, a level 6 felony. However, he qualified for the Lake County Therapeutic Intervention Court Program.
The Lake County prosecutor's office agreed to dismiss the intimidation count if Hinton completes the program within 18 months. If he fails to complete the program, he could face up to two years in prison. He was ordered to report to the program Friday.
Gary police were called to the gas station about 5:30 a.m. for a report that a man had attempted to set himself on fire and was threatening customers, court records state.
Hinton said, "Shoot me, (expletive), shoot me," when Bradley approached as he argued with a clerk. He threw a burning cigar that hit the officer's vest and a lighter, which exploded when it hit the ground near Bradley's feet.
UPDATE: Man douses self in alcohol, says, 'Kill me,' and pulls knife before police shoot him, records state
Hinton tried to spray Bradley with gasoline, but the pump had been turned off, records state.
Police said he then threw the pump handle at the officer, but it didn't hit Bradley because it was still attached to the hose.
Bradley drew his Taser but decided not to use it out of concern Hinton could catch on fire, court records state. The officer then drew his handgun.
Hinton pulled a knife from his pocket and moved toward Bradley, disobeying the officer's commands, court records state.
The officer fired several shots that struck Hinton, who went around the gas pumps and shouted, "You shot me!" "You should have killed me" and "I'm going to get you!" according to court records.
A backup officer arrived and tackled Hinton, and the two officers handcuffed him.